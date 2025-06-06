Upper Circuit Alert: Stock under Rs 600 hits fresh 52-week high - Details here The stock has given a multibagger return of 670 per cent in one year and 5,338 per cent in three years. The scrip has turned investors richer by 450.94 per cent so far this year.

Mumbai:

Despite the stock market's slow start, Elitecon International's shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit as soon as the market opened on Friday, i.e., on June 6, 2025. The counter closed at Rs 543.90 in the last trading session and opened the gap with a gain of around 4.98 per cent at Rs 571. It further gained to hit the upper circuit of Rs 571.05 in no time. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 11.02. The market cap of the company is Rs 9,128 crore.

The stock, which has outperformed the sector by 3.44 per cent, has been gaining for the last nine days. The share is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

670 % Return In One Year

The stock has given a multibagger return of 670 per cent in one year and 5,338 per cent in three years. The scrip has turned investors richer by 450.94 per cent so far this year.

Quarterly Results

The company's stock has been gaining ever since the company announced strong Q4 results.

The company reported a 94 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 12.21 crore, up from Rs 6.30 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sales also surged 170 per cent in the quarter under consideration, compared to Rs 44.49 crore posted in the same quarter and year ago.

For the full fiscal year (FY 2025), it posted a net profit of Rs 33.21 crore compared to Rs 4.78 crore in FY 2024- a gain of more than 500 per cent. Sales grew by 423 per cent to Rs 297.51 crore in FY 2025 versus Rs 56.82 crore in FY 2024.