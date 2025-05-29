Upper Circuit Alert: BSE smallCap stock surges 10% post strong Q4 results Stock In Focus: The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 59.44 and Rs 27.54, respectively. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,852.85.

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries surged around 10 per cent today, i.e. on May 19, 2025, as the company announced strong quarterly numbers. The shares of the company started the session in the green at Rs 34.71 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 34.37. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 37.80 - a jump of 9.98 per cent and also the upper circuit of the stock. The lower price band of the counter is Rs 30.94. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 37, with a gain of 7.65 per cent.

Quarterly Results

The company has reported a net profit of 1.23 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. This is a surge of 703 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis from 0.15 crore in the same period a year ago. However, this is a dip of around 41 per cent on quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 2.11 crore in the third quarter of the FY25.

Revenue from operations also increased YoY to Rs 153.29 crore in March 2025, as compared to Rs 139.80 crore last year.

On the other hand, total expenses for the March 2025 quarter were Rs 0.84 crore.

Positive Debut On Bourses

Shares of the company had made a positive market debut on bourses, listing with a premium of nearly 7 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 585. At the NSE, shares of the company were listed at Rs 625, a gain of 6.83 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of HMA Agro Industries was subscribed 1.62 times on the last day of subscription on June 23.

The Rs 480-crore IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 330 crore. The price range for the offer was Rs 555-585 a share.