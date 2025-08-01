This pharma company reports 21.2% increase in total revenue, check share price The counter has given a negative return of 32 per cent in six months, and it has corrected 59 per cent in a year. The stock has given a return of 1,499 per cent since its listing.

Mumbai:

Shares of pharma company Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are in focus as the company has shared details about its earnings and revenue. According to the information shared, the company's total revenue for the financial year 2024-2025 stood at Rs 292.56 crore, making a 21.2 per cent profit from Rs 241.29 crore in the previous year. The company has reported a gross profit of Rs 126.86 crore in FY25, up from Rs 112.61 crore in FY24.

The company said that its profit for FY25 stood at Rs 25.07 crore, recovering from a loss of Rs 2.39 crore in FY24.

"The turnaround reflects the absence of exceptional currency losses experienced in the prior year, underscoring our improved business fundamentals and risk-adjusted growth model," the filing reads.



Backward Integration For Enhanced Control

Meanwhile, the company said that the shift to in-house production through backward integration provides greater control, streamlined compliance, and faster product launches.

Balaxi will now make medicines itself instead of getting medicines made by others. For this, the company has built its first factory in Jadcherla, Hyderabad, where production is expected to start from September 2025. This will make medicines quickly and in good quality.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock opened in the red today at Rs 47.40 against the previous close of Rs 47.88 on the NSE. The stock fell further to touch the low of Rs 47.40, just 3.47 per cent away from the 52-week low of Rs 46.19. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 129.44, hit on July 31, 2024.

The counter has given a negative return of 32 per cent in six months, and it has corrected 59 per cent in a year. The stock has given a return of 1,499 per cent since its listing.

Stock Market Today

The stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade on Friday amid tariff-related concerns and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 111.17 points to 81,074.41 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.45 points to 24,734.90.