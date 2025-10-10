This LIC-backed NBFC gains as company redeems non-convertible debentures - Details here The action in the stock comes as the company informed exchanges that it fully redeemed 600 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on the maturity date, i.e. October 10, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of LIC-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital gained over 2 per cent amid a rally in the stock markets on Friday, October 10, 2025. The stock opened in green at Rs 38.61 against the previous close of Rs 38.76 on the BSE. Later, the counter gained and touched a high of Rs 39.55, representing a surge of 2.03 per cent from the last closing price. In between, it touched the low of Rs 38.22. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 38.85 with a market cap of Rs 3,504.73 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 38.73 and touched a high of Rs 39.57. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.52, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.40.

Redeemed 600 non-convertible debentures

The action in the stock comes as the company informed exchanges that it fully redeemed 600 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on the maturity date, i.e. October 10, 2025.

"These NCDs are secured and listed, carrying a coupon rate of 9.95 per cent and having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each," the filing reads.

Raises USD 50 million from investors in first tranche

Earlier, the company raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

This is the first event of FCCB issuance from Paisalo Digital Ltd, and it will be executed following applicable external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank, the NBFC said in a release.

The company aims to raise up to USD 75 million through FCCBs in one or more tranches.

The issuance of FCCBs aims to fortify the company's capital base, borrowing profile and support its ongoing business initiatives.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a return of 91 per cent in five years and 14 per cent in two years. However, the stock has corrected 25.87 per cent in one year and 21.47 per cent so far this year.