This IT stock gains 15% despite selloff in markets - Here's why Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 30.81 with a gain of 7.61 per cent. The action in stock comes amid several positive announcements by the company.

Shares of smallcap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions continued to gain for the third consecutive session today. The counter surged over 15 per cent despite a selloff in markets. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 14.57 per cent at Rs 32.80 against the previous close of Rs 28.63 on the BSE. It further touched a high of Rs 33 amid high trading volume. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 30.81 with a gain of 7.61 per cent. The action in stock comes amid several positive announcements by the company. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,345.06 crore.

Former SoftBank investor joins company

The company, in an exchange filing, said that Sukhvinder Gill, a former investor at SoftBank Vision Fund, has been appointed as a strategic advisor to the company. "...pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sukhvinder Gill as Strategic Advisor. Mr. Gill, formerly an influential investor at SoftBank Vision Fund, joins the company at a pivotal time as it accelerates its growth and innovation agenda in the global technology sector," the company said.

In another exchange filing, the company said that on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of the company, the board of directors of Blue Cloud Softech has appointed Veera Venkata Satya Devrabhotla as a non-executive additional director of the company with immediate effect from October 29, 2025.

MoU with Byte Eclipse

The company also recently announced that it has signed a $15 million MoU with Byte Eclipse, a US-based Internet of Things (IoT) company.

"The primary objective of this collaboration is to create advanced Edge AI chips that enable real-time, on-site data processing and decision-making for mission-critical applications like Predictive Maintenance (PdM). These chips will address the unique challenges of the O&G sector, including harsh environments, remote locations, and the need for secure, efficient, and autonomous operations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed within 18 months. The IT company said that future phases will aim at scaling up production and expanding deployment internationally.

