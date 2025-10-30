BHEL Share Price: PSU stock gains as profit rises 3x to Rs 375 crore in Q2 BHEL Share Price: The PSU has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after the public sector undertaking (PSU) posted strong quarterly results.

BHEL Quarterly Results

The company said its consolidated net profit more than tripled to Rs 374.89 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, mainly on higher revenues.

The PSU has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 7,686.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 6,695.37 crore in the same period a year ago.