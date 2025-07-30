Dividend 2025! This FMCG company fixes date for board meeting, check share price The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.57 points to 81,594.52 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 69.3 points to 24,890.40.

Mumbai:

Shares of HMA Agro Industries will be in focus as the frozen meat exporter has fixed a date for its board meeting, wherein the board of directors will consider and recommend a final dividend, along with the annual report for the financial year 2024-25. Amid this, the counter started the session in the green at Rs 31.20 against the previous close of Rs 30.58. However, it dipped amid selling pressure and touched a low of Rs 30.15, representing a fall of 1.46 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Market Cap Of Company

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 54.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 27.54. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,526.85.



"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 04, 2025 at 03:00 p.m," the company said in an exchange filing.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday amid heavy buying in infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.57 points to 81,594.52 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 69.3 points to 24,890.40.

From the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro jumped over 4 per cent after the infrastructure major reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore during the June quarter, driven by strong overseas order growth.

Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers. However, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal and Infosys were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,636.60 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded lower while South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted in positive territory. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.