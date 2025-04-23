This BSE smallcap stock gains on fresh rating updates - Check details The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 64.89 and the 52-week low is Rs 27.54. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,721.65 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries are in action today after the domestic credit rating agency CARE Ratings assigned ‘CARE A2+’ in the short term for the financial year 2025-26. The agency also attributed the company's strong liquidity position, operational performance, and healthy business outlook.

"The rating reflects the Company’s strong liquidity position, operational performance, and healthy business outlook," the company said in an exchange filing.

The counter started the session in green at Rs 34.08 against the previous close of Rs 33.15 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 34.70 - a gain of 4.6 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 34.38.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 64.89 and the 52-week low is Rs 27.54. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,721.65 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 2.06 per cent. It has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 10.9 per cent in the period.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has also approved the proposal for conversion of the outstanding loan of Rs 3.03 crore into equity shares in one of the company’s subsidiary - HMA Natural Foods Private Limited.

"The proposed conversion relates only to loans already extended in the past and does not involve any fresh infusion of capital funds by the company," the company clarified.

This conversion is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025 and will increase HMA Agro Industries' equity shareholding in the subsidiary from 90.36 per cent to 95.66 per cent. The loan is to be converted on face value, i.e. Rs 10 per share.

The board has granted omnibus approval for entering into related party transactions during the Financial Year 2025–26, in accordance with the company’s policy on related party transactions and

applicable regulatory provisions.