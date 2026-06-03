From TCS to Infosys, these IT stocks fall up to 7% after largest single-day rally

Mumbai:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as investors turned cautious amid uncertainty related to US–Iran negotiations. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 889 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 73,759.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 239.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 23,244.45. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, ITC and Eternal were among the biggest laggards in the 30-Sensex firms. IT stocks fell sharply amid profit-taking after rallying in the past few days. The index had surged over 4 per cent on Tuesday, marking its largest single-day rally of the year.

TCS share price

The country's largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), plunged 7.69 per cent today. Opening at 2,393.00, the stock failed to build any upward momentum, and aggressive short-selling pushed the stock down to the day's low of 2,258.20.

Infosys share price

Infosys started the day at Rs 1,242.10 and managed to hit a brief high of 1,249.90. However, it fell amid profit-booking, tracking the broader market lower. The stock tumbled 4.21 per cent to trade at Rs 1,217.20. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,225.90, with a fall of Rs 44.90 or 3.53 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,97,431.44 crore.

HCL Tech share price

The stock began the trading session at Rs 1,228.80 and, amid some buying, touched a high of Rs 1,230. However, the early gains were released amid selling and the stock fell to day's low of Rs 1,193, representing a gain of Rs 50.5 or 4.06 per cent.

Tech Mahindra share price

The stock started the session at Rs 1.549.1 and after a brief buying, which took the stock to the intraday high of Rs 1,554.70, it witnessed profit booking and fell to the day's low of Rs 1,489, a dip of Rs 82.4 or 5.24 per cent.

Share price at the time of writing the report

Stocks Open High Low Previous Close Last Trading Price % Change 52 Week High 52 Week Low TCS 2,393.00 2,393.00 2,258.20 2,446.90 2,258.70 -7.69 3,538.00 2,206.40 INFY 1,242.10 1,249.90 1,217.20 1,270.80 1,225.80 -3.54 1,728.00 1,089.00 WIPRO 208 208.4 206 209.84 206.07 -1.8 273.1 186.5 COFORGE 1,490.00 1,490.00 1,442.70 1,519.50 1,445.80 -4.85 1,994.00 1,008.10 HCLTECH 1,228.80 1,230.00 1,193.00 1,243.50 1,197.40 -3.71 1,780.10 1,103.40 TECHM 1,549.10 1,554.70 1,489.00 1,571.40 1,495.20 -4.85 1,854.00 1,304.10 LTM 4,292.70 4,293.10 4,021.10 4,341.70 4,030.00 -7.18 6,429.50 3,901.00 LTM 4,292.70 4,293.10 4,021.10 4,341.70 4,030.00 -7.18 6,429.50 3,901.00 PERSISTENT 5,380.00 5,380.00 5,172.00 5,470.50 5,194.00 -5.05 6,599.50 4,449.10 OFSS 10,300.00 10,300.50 10,125.00 10,344.50 10,175.50 -1.63 10,584.50 6,234.50 MPHASIS 2,336.70 2,358.00 2,281.00 2,387.70 2,309.70 -3.27 3,037.20 2,013.00

On Tuesday, the Sensex gained 382.50 points or 0.52 per cent, to end the session at 74,649.84. The Nifty jumped 100.95 points or 0.43 per cent, to close at 23,483.55.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)