From TCS to Infosys, these IT stocks fall up to 7% after largest single-day rally

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as investors turned cautious amid uncertainty related to US–Iran negotiations. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 889 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 73,759.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 239.1 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 23,244.45. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, ITC and Eternal were among the biggest laggards in the 30-Sensex firms. IT stocks fell sharply amid profit-taking after rallying in the past few days. The index had surged over 4 per cent on Tuesday, marking its largest single-day rally of the year.
TCS share price
The country's largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), plunged 7.69 per cent today. Opening at 2,393.00, the stock failed to build any upward momentum, and aggressive short-selling pushed the stock down to the day's low of 2,258.20.
Infosys share price
Infosys started the day at Rs 1,242.10 and managed to hit a brief high of 1,249.90. However, it fell amid profit-booking, tracking the broader market lower. The stock tumbled 4.21 per cent to trade at Rs 1,217.20. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,225.90, with a fall of Rs 44.90 or 3.53 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,97,431.44 crore.
HCL Tech share price
The stock began the trading session at Rs 1,228.80 and, amid some buying, touched a high of Rs 1,230. However, the early gains were released amid selling and the stock fell to day's low of Rs 1,193, representing a gain of Rs 50.5 or 4.06 per cent.
Tech Mahindra share price
The stock started the session at Rs 1.549.1 and after a brief buying, which took the stock to the intraday high of Rs 1,554.70, it witnessed profit booking and fell to the day's low of Rs 1,489, a dip of Rs 82.4 or 5.24 per cent.
Share price at the time of writing the report
|Stocks
|Open
|High
|Low
|Previous Close
|Last Trading Price
|% Change
|52 Week High
|52 Week Low
|TCS
|2,393.00
|2,393.00
|2,258.20
|2,446.90
|2,258.70
|-7.69
|3,538.00
|2,206.40
|INFY
|1,242.10
|1,249.90
|1,217.20
|1,270.80
|1,225.80
|-3.54
|1,728.00
|1,089.00
|WIPRO
|208
|208.4
|206
|209.84
|206.07
|-1.8
|273.1
|186.5
|COFORGE
|1,490.00
|1,490.00
|1,442.70
|1,519.50
|1,445.80
|-4.85
|1,994.00
|1,008.10
|HCLTECH
|1,228.80
|1,230.00
|1,193.00
|1,243.50
|1,197.40
|-3.71
|1,780.10
|1,103.40
|TECHM
|1,549.10
|1,554.70
|1,489.00
|1,571.40
|1,495.20
|-4.85
|1,854.00
|1,304.10
|LTM
|4,292.70
|4,293.10
|4,021.10
|4,341.70
|4,030.00
|-7.18
|6,429.50
|3,901.00
|LTM
|4,292.70
|4,293.10
|4,021.10
|4,341.70
|4,030.00
|-7.18
|6,429.50
|3,901.00
|PERSISTENT
|5,380.00
|5,380.00
|5,172.00
|5,470.50
|5,194.00
|-5.05
|6,599.50
|4,449.10
|OFSS
|10,300.00
|10,300.50
|10,125.00
|10,344.50
|10,175.50
|-1.63
|10,584.50
|6,234.50
|MPHASIS
|2,336.70
|2,358.00
|2,281.00
|2,387.70
|2,309.70
|-3.27
|3,037.20
|2,013.00
On Tuesday, the Sensex gained 382.50 points or 0.52 per cent, to end the session at 74,649.84. The Nifty jumped 100.95 points or 0.43 per cent, to close at 23,483.55.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)