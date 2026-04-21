Suzlon Energy Share Price: Stock gains post MoU with Korean firm GS E&C for renewable energy business in India

Mumbai:

Shares of global renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group gained on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, as the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korean firm GS E&C for a partnership in India's renewable energy business and the optimisation of related solutions. Following this update, the stock started the trading session in green at Rs 52.99, a gain of Rs 0.51 or 0.97 per cent from the previous close of Rs 52.48 on the BSE. The stock further advanced to touch a high of Rs 53.35, representing a gain of Rs 0.87 or 1.65 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 53.12, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 72,896.77 crore.

Suzlon enters into initial pact with Korean firm

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was exchanged during the India-Korea Business Forum in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his Korean counterpart, Yeo Han-koo.

A document showed that the partnership will focus on mutual cooperation in developing renewable energy projects in India and optimising related solutions (Total project size: approximately KRW 80 billion; specific investment amount to be determined; around 300 direct and indirect jobs expected).

The GS E&C is engaged in engineering and construction. The Korean firm has also exchanged an initial pact with Arie Energy LLP for business cooperation for India Wind Repowering. Under the MoU, there will be cooperation on securing ageing wind farms and undertaking repowering projects.

Suzlon bags 100 MW wind energy project from GAIL

Earlier, Suzlon Group secured a wind energy project of 100 MW from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL).

This also marks Suzlon's fourth PSU order of FY26, reflecting its growing strength in the ecosystem owing to its end-to-end capabilities, according to a company statement. The power generated from this project will support the decarbonisation of GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure corridors rewriting real estate map, investors betting big

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)