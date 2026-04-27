Sun Pharma shares in action on acquisition update of US-based Organon & Co for $11.75 billion

Mumbai:

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged over 9 per cent on Monday, April 27, 2026, after the firm announced that it will acquire US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of USD 11.75 billion. The stock reacted positively to this development, as it is expected to be one of the largest acquisitions by Indian firms overseas. Following this update, the stock opened in the green at Rs 1,632.50, up Rs 12.55 from the previous close of Rs 1,619.95 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.69 times, the stock advanced to touch the intraday high of Rs 1766.65, representing a gain of 9.06 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,737, representing a gain of Rs 117.05 or 7.23 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,16,754.67 crore.

Sun Pharma to acquire Organon & Co

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, in 2021. It has six manufacturing facilities across the European Union and emerging markets.

Sun Pharma has signed a definitive agreement with Organon. As part of the agreement, the pharma company will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon for USD 14 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of USD 11.75 billion.

Upon successful consummation of the transaction, Sun Pharma is poised to be among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies with a combined revenue of USD 12.4 billion, a leading player in established brands and branded generics, the company said.

Top overseas acquisitions by Indian firms

Sun Pharma's acquisition of Organon will be among the top overseas acquisitions by Indian firms, which include Tata Steel's USD 12 billion takeover of Corus for USD 12 billion in 2007 and Bharti Airtel's USD 10.7 billion deal to buy Kuwait-based Zain Telecom's African business in 2010.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)