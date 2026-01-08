Stocks to watch today: A-1 Ltd, MCX, Infosys and Angle One among shares to be in focus Stocks to watch today: Public sector undertaking (PSU) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed intraday volatility and a range-bound session on January 7, 2026 and ended on a cautious note amid mixed global cues and selective profit booking. At the close,the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.20 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 84,961.14. During the day, it dropped 445.85 points or 0.52 per cent to 84,617.49. Amid this, markets are likely to open on a flat and cautious note today amid weak global cues because of deepening geopolitical tensions and mixed US labour market data. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 26,181 against the previous close of 26,226.50, with a dip of 45.5 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,527.71 crore on January 7, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,889.32 crore. Against this backdrop, some stocks are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

A-1 Ltd

Shares of A-1 Ltd. will be in focus today as they will trade ex-date for a 10:1 stock split. The company, which is involved in the industrial acids and chemicals business, has fixed January 8, 2026, as the record date for this corporate action. This is also the ex-date. It must be noted that this is the first stock split by the company.

Infosys

IT major Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with AI coding agent firm Cognition to scale AI software engineer 'Devin' across global enterprises. The collaboration will deploy Devin across Infosys’ internal engineering ecosystem as well as client engagements globally.

Eternal

Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order, along with interest and penalty, amounting to Rs 3,69,80,242 for the period April 2019 to March 2020.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO)

Public sector undertaking (PSU) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh crore during the next five years for the execution of different housing and infrastructure projects.

Angle One

Shares of Angel One Ltd will be in focus as the company said that its board of directors will meet on January 15 to consider a stock split and declare its first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange, has received approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the appointment of Rishi Nathany as the Managing Director and CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation.

