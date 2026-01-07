Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport to get new transit system, switching between terminals to be easier Being rail-based transport systems, Automated People Movers are driverless and are specifically designed for short-distance, high-frequency travel.

Bengaluru:

Moving between terminals at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is going to get easier, as there are plans to introduce an Automated People Mover (APM). Marking a key major stride towards modernising inter-terminal connectivity at one of India’s busiest airports, bids have been invited by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport. Bids are invited for design consultancy services for the proposed system.

Automated People Movers

Being rail-based transport systems, Automated People Movers are driverless and are specifically designed for short-distance, high-frequency travel. These systems are frequently used at major international airports and theme parks, as well as large institutional campuses. Coming to the operational part, APMs generally operate using monorail technology or rubber-tyred systems. These systems facilitate an efficient, safe, and continuous movement of passengers. These significantly reduce the time taken to switch between terminals.

In countries like the United States, China, Malaysia and Singapore, several leading airports have already adopted these systems as an integral part of their internal transport infrastructure.

KIA will become India’s first airport to have an APM

Plans to introduce an APM at KIA first surfaced in December 2023. After implementation, the KIA will become India’s first airport to operate an automated inter-terminal transit system. Currently, passengers moving between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 have to take electric shuttle buses for transfers, which are affected by road congestion and weather conditions.

Once introduced, the APM will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more passenger-friendly alternative. The system will be highly useful as the airport continues to experience increasing traffic volumes.

In a related development, BIAL’s subsidiary, Bangalore Airport Hotel Limited (BAHL), has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to engage consultants for a feasibility study on setting up an ultra-luxury hotel within the airport premises. The study will evaluate the project’s commercial and operational viability as part of plans to expand hospitality offerings at the airport.

