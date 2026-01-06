Coal India subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal sets IPO price, check subscription date and other details Bharat Coking Coal IPO: The company said that it has fixed a price band of Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share for its IPO. At the higher end, the company is valued at over Rs 1,071 crore.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has announced that its upcoming Rs 1,071-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 9, 2026. This will make it the first IPO of the year. The three-day issue will close on January 13, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for January 8, according to its statement. The offering will be keenly tracked by Dalal Street as an early gauge of investor appetite for public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the new year.

BCCL IPO price band

The company said that it has fixed a price band of Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share for its IPO. At the higher end, the company is valued at over Rs 1,071 crore.

BCCL IPO lot size

The lot size of the public issue is 600 shares, which means an investor will have to make a minimum investment of Rs 13,800.

BCCL IPO allotment date

According to the information available, the basis of allotment will be finalised by January 14, 2026.

BCCL IPO listing date

The shares of BCCL are expected to debut on the bourses, NSE & BSE, on January 15, 2026.

The maiden public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India, and it is worth Rs 1,071.11 crore at the higher end of the price band.

The listing of BCCL is part of the government's broader divestment push in the coal sector, aimed at unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiaries and enhancing transparency through market discipline.

In its prospectus, the company stated that the IPO will help achieve the benefits of listing.

BCCL IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, BCCL's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 23, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 36.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 58.70 per cent.

