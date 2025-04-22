Stock Split: This pharma company to consider sub-division soon, check details In the last quarter, the company reported a 384.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue.

Mumbai:

Pharmaceutical company Murae Organisor Ltd is expected to declare a stock split soon. According to an exchange filing, the company is considering the corporate action as part of its ongoing commitment to shareholder value creation. The firm has informed exchanges that its board will meet on April 24, 2025, to consider a stock split.

“To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. and Sebi Regulations 2015,” said the company in a filing.

In the last quarter, the company reported a 384.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue, with total revenue from operations rising to Rs 281.04 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to RS 58.00 crore in the previous quarter.

