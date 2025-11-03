Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 103 points, Nifty below 25,700, M&M gains 2.23% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 67.5 points at 25,832.50, compared to the previous close of 25,900.

Mumbai:

After profit booking at higher levels last week, the Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Monday, November 3, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 103.61 points to start the session at 83,835.10, the Nifty fell 25.25 points to open at 25,696.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,938.71 and the Nifty 50 at 25,722.10. However, the broader indices traded in the green with slight gains in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 43.82 points, or 0.09 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 61.77 points or 0.11 per cent, to trade at 53,937.91.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, BEL, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, State Bank of India, and Adani Ports were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by gaining over 2.63 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and ITC were among the laggards, with Maruti shedding 2.13 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,512 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,116 were trading in the red. Nine-seven stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 67.5 points at 25,832.50, compared to the previous close of 25,900.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 6,769.34 crore on October 29, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,068.44 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mostly higher following a positive close on Wall Street on Friday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1,085.73 points or 2.07 per cent to trade at 52,411.34, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 124.35 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 99.86 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index shed 7.58 points or 0.19 per cent.

"We believe that the 25,700–25,650/83900-83700 zone will act as a crucial support level for traders, while 26,000/85000 and 26,100/85300 could serve as key resistance areas for the bulls. A successful breakout above 26,100/85300 could push the market toward 26,250–26,350/85800-86100. Conversely, if the market falls below 25,650/83700, sentiment could turn negative, potentially slipping to 25,500–25,450/83300-83100," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.