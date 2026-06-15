FMCG stock in focus as promoters purchase 4.50 lakh shares via open market, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of GRM Overseas Ltd, a small cap company with a market cap of Rs 1,859.71 crore, are in focus as the company has shared important details about the acquisition of shares. The company stated that individuals associated with its promoter group have acquired shares in the company. The acquisition primarily involves Atul Garg, along with Mamta Garg, Hukam Chand Garg, and Nipun Jain, who are shown as 'Persons Acting in Concert' (PAC).

Atul Garg, Mamta Garg, and Hukam Chand Garg are part of the company's promoter/promoter group, while Nipun Jain is a director in the company. The promoter group of the company has purchased 4.50 lakh shares through the open market, representing 0.22 per cent of the company's total share capital.

After this purchase, the total stake of the promoter group and their associates (PACs) has increased to 13.05 crore shares, which is 62.98 per cent of the total stake in the company.

The company's stock was trading 4.08 per cent or Rs 3.80 lower at Rs 89.43 on the NSE as of 2:25 pm and on the BSE, the stock was trading 4.02 per cent or Rs 3.75 lower at Rs 89.55.

GRM Overseas Q4FY26 Results

Recently, the company released its financial results, stating that GRM Overseas' consolidated net profit increased by 5.51 per cent to Rs 21.61 crore in the March quarter. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 20.48 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 104.94 per cent to Rs 597.20 crore in the March quarter. In the same period a year ago, the company's revenue was Rs 290 crore.

However, despite strong revenue growth, operating performance remained under pressure. The company's EBITDA declined to Rs 30 crore (Rs 30 million) from Rs 327 million (Rs 327 million) in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday, mirroring a rally in global equities and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, after the US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,112.70 points to 76,648.74 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 335.55 points to 23,956.40.

ALSO READ | Tax notices are increasing: Here are some common mistakes that trigger them

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)