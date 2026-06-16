Pharma stock below Rs 50 gains for 4th straight session, hits 52-week high amid this update

Mumbai:

Shares of pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, after the company informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet soon to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds through a preferential issue or any other method. The stock has been gaining for the four straight sessions and opened in green as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade, driven by a positive trend in global markets and cooling crude oil prices. The stock started the trading session at Rs 37.50, a gain of Rs 0.33 or 0.88 per cent against the previous close of Rs 37.17 on the BSE. It jumped further to hit the intraday high of Rs 38, also its 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 18.50, touched on January 29, 2026.

"The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments through private placement / preferential issue or such method or combination thereof subject to statutory / regulatory approvals as may be necessary," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share price history

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 7.54 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered strong returns of 438.46 per cent over three years and 399.31 per cent over one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has gained 34.67 per cent as against the correction of 10.01 per cent in the benchmark index.

Approves allotment

The company's warrants committee has approved the allotment of 90,00,000 equity shares to prominent individuals within the company's promoter category. These equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each have been cleared at an issue price of Rs 16.983 per share. This includes a premium of 15.983 per share. This transaction is the direct result of the conversion of 9,00,000 original warrants. These warrants were distributed on a preferential basis at an original issue price of Rs 169.83 each.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)