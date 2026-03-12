Smallcap stock opens in green even as equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) opened the session in the green even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as a sharp jump in crude oil prices due to the widening crisis in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment. Besides, weak global market trends and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened sentiments. The stock opened in the green at Rs 22.48 against the previous close of Rs 22.12 on the BSE. It further advanced to touch a high of Rs 23.45, representing a gain of Rs 1.33 or 6.01 per cent from the previous close. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 21.82. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 22 with a fall of 0.54 per cent.

Acquires 25 lakh equity shares

Meanwhile, the company in its latest exchange filing today said that Hema Sanjeev Bhatia and Garima Nikhil Bhatia, belonging to the promoter group of the company, have acquired 25 lakh equity shares each of the company through conversion of warrants.

These shares were issued under a preferential allotment. Prior to the acquisition, the two held 1,222,660 shares in the company. Following the warrant conversion, the company's total equity capital has increased from 1,301,52,000 shares to 1,406,52,000 shares.

Company to pay dividend soon

In its filing, the company said its board members have declared an interim dividend of 1 per cent, i.e., a dividend of Rs 0.01 per equity share of face value of Rs 1. The record date for the fixed dividend is February 20, 2026.

The company's operating income for the December quarter (Q3FY26) was Rs 174.54 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 126.80 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, the company's revenue was Rs 134.33 crore.

Operating EBITDA was Rs 73.6 million, up from Rs 53.4 million in the same period last year. EBITDA margin also increased slightly to 4.3 per cent, up from 4.2 per cent previously.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)