Smallcap stock hits upper circuit post MoU with Singapore-based company - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 423 per cent in three years and 149.80 per cent in two years. On the other hand, it has corrected 6.68 per cent in one year.

New Delhi:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) gained around 10 per cent on Wednesday after the company informed exchanges that it has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Top2 PTE Limited, a Singapore-based entity, to explore, identify, and finalise a semiconductor partner from Taiwan. The stock started the trading session in red at Rs 70.90 against the previous close of Rs 20.93 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.66 times, the counter surged 10 per cent to hit an upper circuit of 78.02. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 75.70. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,824.46.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started trading at Rs 71 and gained to touch the high of Rs 77. In between, it touched a low of Rs 66.51. The stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The counter has a 52-week high of 114.74, hit on September 19, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 44.50.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 423 per cent in three years and 149.80 per cent in two years. On the other hand, it has corrected 6.68 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has corrected 10.95 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty Jump In Early Trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Wednesday, after the US President Donald Trump said he feels "certain" that there will be "no difficulty" on a "successful conclusion" of trade talks with India.

A rally in IT stocks also instilled optimism in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 442.59 points to 81,543.91 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 124.2 points to 24,992.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) tuned buyers on Tuesday after days of offloading equities. They bought stocks worth Rs 2,050.46 crore, according to exchange data.