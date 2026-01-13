Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 201 points, Nifty near 25,900, HCLTech, TCS among gainers post Q3 results Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 76 points at 25,935, compared to the previous close of 25,859.

Mumbai:

After witnessing a sharp recovery from the lower levels, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 201.15 points to start the session at 84,079.32, the Nifty added 107.1 points to open at 25,897.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,878.17 and the Nifty 50 at 25,790.25. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap surged by 108.65 points, or 0.24 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 153.21 points or 0.31 per cent, to trade at 49,726.96.

In early trade, 1,999 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 461 were trading in the red. Seventy-three stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, 25,650/83,500 and 25,600/83,300 would act as key support zones, while 25,900-25,950/84,300-84,500 could serve as immediate resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,600/83,300, sentiment could change. If that happens, traders may consider exiting their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 76 points at 25,935, compared to the previous close of 25,859.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,638.40 crore on January 12, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 5,839.32 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks edged higher after Wall Street ticked to more records on Monday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,707.11 points or 3.29 per cent to trade at 53,647.00, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 264.52 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 36.71 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 1.45 points or 0.03 per cent.