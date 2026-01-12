TCS announces third interim dividend along with special dividend of Rs 46, check payment date TCS Dividend: The company's shares ended the session in the green at Rs 3,235.70, up 0.86 per cent or Rs 27.70 from the previous close.

Mumbai:

Country's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a nearly 4 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,675 crore in the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The IT major had posted a profit of Rs 12,075 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2024-25. However, the company's third-quarter revenue grew 1.95 per cent to Rs 67,087 crore from Rs 65,799 crore in the last quarter. Also, this is a growth of nearly 5 per cent when compared to the revenue of Rs 63,973 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the IT major’s stock exchange filing.

The operating profit margin in Q3 was stable at 25.2 per cent when compared with the September quarter but higher than 24.5 per cent in the year-ago period, as per a company statement.

Company's chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said the growth momentum witnessed in the September quarter continued into the next three months as well.

TCS dividend amount

The IT major has also declared a third interim

dividend of Rs 11. Along with this, the company has announced a special dividend of Rs 46 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the Company.

TCS dividend record date

The company has already announced January 17, 2026, as the record date for this purpose. The ex-date fixed by the company is January 16, 2026.

TCS dividend payment date

The company has informed exchanges that the interim dividend will be paid to investors on February 3, 2026.

"The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, January 17, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company said in an exchange filing.

