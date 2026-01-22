Share India Securities may announce third interim dividend with Q3 results, check details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 25.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of technology-driven financial company Share India Securities are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on January 27, 2026, to consider and approve quarterly results for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025-26. As per the company's announcement in an exchange filing, the board will also evaluate and announce the third interim dividend for the shareholders of the company for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

"Consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025; and...Consider and declare 3rd interim dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026," the filing reads.

Share price today

The stock started today's trading session in green at Rs 140.50 against the previous close of Rs 140.45 on the BSE. Amid a rally in the stock markets, the scrip gained and touched the intraday high of Rs 145.70, representing a gain of 3.74 per cent. The stock has gained after seven days of consecutive fall and has outperformed the sector by 0.71 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 142.30, with a gain of 1.32 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,113.89 crore.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 25.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 344.27 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 33.91 per cent in three years and 62.11 per cent two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has corrected 13.36 per cent as against the dip of 2.70 per cent in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Walmart-backed PhonePe gets SEBI nod for IPO, company to file updated draft papers soon

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)