Sensex, Nifty flat amid mixed global cues, Eternal gains nearly 2%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on June 29, 2026, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.26 points to start the session at 77,055.21, the Nifty gained 5.75 points to open at 24,061.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,100.47 and the Nifty 50 at 24,056. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 13.15 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 22.26 points, or 0.26 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,722.50.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Trent, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 1.88 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Indigo, BEL, M&M, and L&T were in the red, with Kotak being the top loser, falling over 1.44 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,655 stocks declining against 1,056 stocks advancing on the NSE. 127 stocks remained unchanged.

Earlier, markets rebounded last week amid easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp correction in crude oil prices to pre-Iran conflict levels, sustained domestic institutional buying, and positive global risk sentiment.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a drop of 34.5 points at 24,062, compared to the previous close of 24,096.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 383.76 crore on June 24. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, with purchases of Rs 5,747.75 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mixed on Monday after Iran and the United States agreed to pause recent tensions that had weighed on an interim peace arrangement. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 448.88 points or 0.65 per cent at 68,890.88 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 448.14 points or 1.94 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 138.17 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 6.82 points or 0.17 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)