Dividend Bonanza: From Trent to Voltas, these Tata Group stocks to trade ex-date soon, check amount

Mumbai:

Amid market volatility, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional income from their investment. If you are also looking for such stocks, there is a good opportunity as four stocks of Tata Group companies are set to trade ex-dividend soon. To be eligible for these dividend payouts, investors must hold these stocks before the ex-date. Investors buying these stocks on or after the ex-date will not receive the dividend amount. It must be noted that ex-date is the date on which a stock starts trading without the benefit of a corporate action. Let's have a look at the dividend amounts, ex-dates, and other details for these Tata Group stocks.

Trent Dividend Amount

Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent Ltd, has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year FY26. The retailer has consistently rewarded shareholders on the back of its aggressive expansion strategies for Zudio and Westside. The record date for this dividend payout is June 12, 2026.

Tata Steel Dividend Amount

Steel titan Tata Steel has announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The shares will trade ex-date on June 12, 2026. Earlier to this, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 3.60.

Voltas Dividend Amount

Air conditioning and engineering systems player Voltas Ltd is also distributing a final corporate payout of Rs 4 per equity share and has set June 12, 2026, as the date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

Tata Motors Dividend Amount

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, with a face value of Re 2 per share. The company has fixed June 12, 2026, as the record date for this corporate action. Earlier, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6.

Company Name Dividend Type Dividend Amount (Per Share) Record / Ex-Date Trent Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 6.00 June 12, 2026 Tata Steel Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4.00 June 12, 2026 Tata Motors Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4.00 June 12, 2026 Voltas Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4.00 June 12, 2026

As India follows a T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own these stocks one full business day ahead of the ex-date to become eligible for the dividend payout.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)