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  4. Reliance Power share price surges over 18% after announcing foray into Artificial Intelligence

Reliance Power share price surges over 18% after announcing foray into Artificial Intelligence

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 494 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Reliance Power Share Price Today.
Reliance Power Share Price Today. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 494 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

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