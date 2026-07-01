Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 494 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
Reliance Power share price surges over 18% after announcing foray into Artificial Intelligence
Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 494 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
Mumbai:
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