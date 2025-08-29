Reliance AGM 2025: Jio IPO likely by first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani Reliance AGM 2025: The listing, expected to be one of the biggest in India’s market history, could raise over Rs 50,000 crore.

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday said that the company plans to list Jio in the first half of 2026. Addressing the shareholders during Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani stated that Jio is making all necessary arrangements to file for its IPO, and it will be a good opportunity for all investors.

"Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," he said.

The listing, expected to be one of the biggest in India’s market history, could raise over Rs 50,000 crore.

Jio Crosses 500 Million Subscriber Mark

Ambani said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark.

"Just a week from now, Jio will enter its 10th year. I am proud to share that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers," he said.

Ambani said that Jio’s nationwide 5G rollout is the fastest in the world and has laid the foundation for the AI revolution in India

"Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India. Jio made it a habit for common Indians to watch videos on their mobile and do digital payments, also through mobiles. Jio laid the foundation for India’s Digital Public Infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan, Direct Bank Transfer, and empowered a confident new generation. Jio enabled creation of the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem in India with over 100+ unicorns," he said.

Reliance Intelligence Announced

Mukesh Ambani also announced a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned unit dedicated to driving artificial intelligence in India.