Tired of YouTube ads? Here’s how to watch videos ad-free on JioSphere

New Delhi:

JioSphere, Reliance Jio’s official browser, which was introduced a few months back, comes with a built-in ad blocker that enables users to enjoy YouTube videos without interruptions. This simple trick will enable Indian users to watch videos smoothly, without installing any third-party apps or paying for YouTube Premium subscriptions. I have been using the web browser for an ad-free experience, and it has been great. You can also minimise your YouTube while the music continues to play, so you could do multitasking without any trouble.

Why JioSphere for YouTube?

YouTube ads are increasing in frequency, often disturbing the viewing experience. While YouTube Premium is an official way to get rid of ads, not everyone wants to spend extra money. Reliance Jio’s JioSphere browser offers an alternative solution with its in-built ad-blocking feature, giving a seamless, ad-free experience.

Step 1: Download the JioSphere browser

Go to the Google Play Store or Jio App Store on your device.

Search for JioSphere Browser and install it.

Open the app once downloaded.

Step 2: Enable Ad Blocker from the Settings

Tap on the three-line menu (hamburger icon) at the bottom.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security.

Turn on the Ad Blocker option.

This will filter most unwanted ads, including YouTube ads.

Step 3: Open YouTube in JioSphere

Instead of using the YouTube app, open www.youtube.com in JioSphere.

Sign in with your Google account if needed.

Start watching videos without being interrupted by pop-ups or mid-roll ads.

Step 4: Additional features for a better experience

Use Desktop Mode if you want a more PC-like YouTube experience.

Add YouTube as a Quick Shortcut on the browser’s homepage for faster access.

Enable Dark Mode from browser settings for comfortable night-time viewing.

Things to keep in mind while using JioSphere?