Tired of YouTube ads? Here’s how to watch videos ad-free on JioSphere

JioSphere, Reliance Jio’s official browser, which was introduced a few months back, comes with a built-in ad blocker that enables users to enjoy YouTube videos without interruptions. This simple trick will enable Indian users to watch videos smoothly, without installing any third-party apps or paying for YouTube Premium subscriptions. I have been using the web browser for an ad-free experience, and it has been great. You can also minimise your YouTube while the music continues to play, so you could do multitasking without any trouble.
Why JioSphere for YouTube?
YouTube ads are increasing in frequency, often disturbing the viewing experience. While YouTube Premium is an official way to get rid of ads, not everyone wants to spend extra money. Reliance Jio’s JioSphere browser offers an alternative solution with its in-built ad-blocking feature, giving a seamless, ad-free experience.
Step 1: Download the JioSphere browser
- Go to the Google Play Store or Jio App Store on your device.
- Search for JioSphere Browser and install it.
- Open the app once downloaded.
Step 2: Enable Ad Blocker from the Settings
- Tap on the three-line menu (hamburger icon) at the bottom.
- Go to Settings > Privacy & Security.
- Turn on the Ad Blocker option.
- This will filter most unwanted ads, including YouTube ads.
Step 3: Open YouTube in JioSphere
- Instead of using the YouTube app, open www.youtube.com in JioSphere.
- Sign in with your Google account if needed.
- Start watching videos without being interrupted by pop-ups or mid-roll ads.
Step 4: Additional features for a better experience
- Use Desktop Mode if you want a more PC-like YouTube experience.
- Add YouTube as a Quick Shortcut on the browser’s homepage for faster access.
- Enable Dark Mode from browser settings for comfortable night-time viewing.
Things to keep in mind while using JioSphere?
- The ad-block feature is browser-based, so it only works when watching YouTube through JioSphere, not on the YouTube app.
- Some ads may still appear occasionally, but the majority will be blocked.
- For complete ad-free access across devices, YouTube Premium remains the official option.
|
Grammarly launches AI Agents to detect plagiarism, AI content and improve writing
|
Microsoft brings improvements to Windows 11 Dark Mode: What’s changing in 25H2 update?
|
Lava Play series to launch with Dimensity 7300 for gamers: Price, specs and more