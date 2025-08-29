Reliance announces Jio Frames, next-gen Jio AI Cloud, and Jio PC at its 48th Annual General Meeting At Reliance's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Jio Chairman Akash Ambani announced several new Jio products that will soon be coming to the market.

New Delhi:

Reliance today held its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the company showcased new offerings coming from its telecom service, Jio. This year, the company unveiled JioFrames, an AI-powered wearable similar to Meta-Rayban glasses. This device allows users to capture photos and videos and search for information using AI. It will also feature built-in speakers.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, said, "JioFrames is an AI-powered wearable platform and ecosystem, made for India. With support for multiple Indian languages at launch, you can simply speak to Jio’s multilingual AI voice assistant. It is a hands-free, AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays. With JioFrames, you can capture your world like never before. Take HD photos, record videos, or go live—every memory is instantly stored in the Jio AI Cloud".

Next-generation Jio AI Cloud

In addition to this, the company announced the next generation of its Jio AI Cloud service, which was first introduced last year with 100GB of free cloud storage. Users will now be able to search for their photos using voice commands and will also have a feature that will auto categories photos into different categories.

Jio AI Cloud is also getting an AI Create Hub, which will allow users to turn simple photos into shareable reels, collages, or promo videos.

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, commented, "Imagine being able to find and relive your most precious moments simply by speaking in your own language. Jio AI Cloud also makes everyday organization effortless. And with our new AI Create Hub, anyone can turn simple photos into shareable reels, collages, or promo videos with no expert skills required".

Jio Cloud PC

During the event, Akash Ambani also announced the recently launched Jio PC service. This service can transform any screen into a computer by simply connecting a Jio set-top box.

Akash Ambani stated, “JioPC is that revolutionary product that transforms your TV, or any other screen, into a full-feature, AI-ready computer. You can easily get started by connecting a keyboard to your Jio Set-Top Box. Instantly, you get a virtual computer powered by Jio’s cloud with no upfront investment. You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date, secure, and you can remotely upgrade your memory, storage, and computing power based on your growing needs”.

