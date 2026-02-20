Real estate stock to be in focus as company wins order from Tata Steel, check details

Mumbai:

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL), a small-cap construction company, has announced a significant order in its latest exchange filing. The company said it has received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited, a flagship company of the Tata Group. According to the filing, HMPL will undertake the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR residential colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda). The shares will be in focus when the markets open on Monday, as the announcement was shared just ahead of the closing.

Project Details and Timeline

The project includes the construction of G+9 storey apartment blocks equipped with civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, fire-fighting, waterproofing works, water tanks, area development and automated lifts.

It will comprise 288 NOPR flats of approximately 900 square feet each and 72 OPR flats of around 1,100 square feet each. The entire project will be executed as per the standards and scope defined by Tata Steel.

The total project cost is approximately Rs 182.95 crore (excluding GST), and it is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Share Price and Market Performance

As of 3:18 pm, the company’s stock was trading 1.54 per cent lower, down Rs 0.53 at Rs 33.89 on the BSE. The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 789.06 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged more than 11,070 per cent over the past five years.

Recent Corporate Developments

In a previous exchange filing last Wednesday, HMPL said it had acquired a 51 per cent stake in Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited (VHPL) and appointed its directors to the board.

VHPL subsequently acquired a 100 per cent stake in Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, making Quippo a step-down subsidiary of HMPL.

However, convertible debentures (CCDs) worth around Rs 22.30 crore issued by VHPL in July 2025 were later converted into equity. This conversion reduced HMPL’s shareholding to below a majority stake.

As a result, in accordance with accounting rules, HMPL lost control over VHPL, and both VHPL and its subsidiary Quippo are no longer considered subsidiaries of the company.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)