1:10 bonus issue: Orient Technologies shares to trade ex-date today, here's all you need to know Orient Technologies 1:10 bonus issue: The stock of the company ended the last trading session at Rs 447.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mumbai:

Shares of Cloud and data management solutions provider Orient Technologies will be in focus today as they are set to trade ex-date for a 1:10 bonus issue. This means existing shareholders will get one new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs 10 each for every 10 existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10. According to information shared with the exchanges, the bonus issue will be implemented by capitalising Rs 4.16 crore from the Securities Premium Account. This is the first bonus issue by the company, and the company has fixed January 5, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.

A record date is important as it helps companies to determine who is eligible for corporate actions like dividends, bonus shares, or stock splits. Investors whose names are on the records by this date are eligible for the corporate action.

Orient Technologies Share Price

The stock of the company ended the last trading session at Rs 447.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has a 52-week high, hit on January 20, 2025, of Rs 613.50. The counter's 52-week low is Rs 267.45.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a return of 42.60 per cent in six months and 38.92 per cent in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has yielded a positive return of 13.12 per cent against the return of 0.64 per cent by the benchmark index.

Orient Technologies market debut

The share of the company made a strong market debut on August 28. The stock listed with a premium of nearly 41 per cent against the issue price of Rs 206. The stock made its debut at Rs 290, a jump of 40.77 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It surged 47.79 per cent to settle at Rs 304.45 - its upper circuit limit.

ALSO READ | PAN-Aadhaar link deadline over: Here's how to check if your PAN is active or not

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)