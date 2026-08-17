Infra stock to be in focus today as company secures LOA from National Highways Authority of India

Mumbai:

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) will be in focus when markets open for trading today, i.e. on August 17, 2026, as the company has stated that it has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). According to the information shared with exchanges, the value of the contract is Rs 28.47 crore. The contract is for collection of user fee at Madangundi Fee Plaza at design Ch. Km 12.300 at the four-lane stretch between Km 0.000 and Km 27.500 on NH-31 in Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-IV on EPC mode. The company has also confirmed that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in NHAI, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Share price of HMPL

The stock closed at Rs 20.85, down Rs 0.71 or 3.29 per cent from the previous close of Rs 21.56 on the BSE in the last trading session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 599.70 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 19.49, also a new 52-week low. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 45.20, touched on August 25, 2025.

The counter has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 3.61 per cent in the period. Technically, it is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a strong return of 1,071.35 per cent in five years. While it has gained 51.09 per cent in three years, it has corrected 52.20 per cent in the past year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 42.94 per cent as against the correction of 8.43 per cent in the benchmark index.

Rs 24.3 crore order from NHAI

Earlier, the company won a letter of award (LOA) worth Rs 24.3 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract entails user fee collection operations at the Ramnagar fee plaza along the Baran-Shivpuri section of New NH-27 in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has won several orders from the National Highways Authority of India in the past. Earlier in March, it secured a new work order from NHAI worth over Rs 27 crore. The company informed exchanges that it secured the project through the e-tender process. The work includes collection of user fee at Chowlaggere fee plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of National Highway 48 in Karnataka.

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