PAN-Aadhaar link deadline over: Here's how to check if your PAN is active or not Checking PAN status is essential because, as per the Income Tax Department rules, if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked within the stipulated time, the PAN card becomes inoperative or inactive.

Mumbai:

As the new year begins, PAN card holders in India are eager to know the status of their PAN cards. Earlier, the government had announced that PAN cards would become inoperative if they were not linked to the Aadhaar card before the deadline of December 31, 2025. Since there has been no announcement regarding the extension of the deadline, those users who have failed to link their PAN with Aadhaar may find their PAN card inoperative. However, if you are unsure whether your PAN card is active, there is no need to panic. Users can check the status of their PAN card online in a few minutes.

To check your PAN status, you need your PAN and the same mobile number linked to it.

Follow these steps to check the status online

First, visit the official Income Tax e-filing website, which is incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Navigate to the website's homepage, and go to the “Verify PAN Status” option in the Quick Links section. Click on this option.

You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to provide some details, such as your PAN number, name, date of birth, and mobile number. Enter the mobile number that is linked to your PAN.

Once the details are filled in, click on Continue.

You will receive an OTP, which you need to enter. Now, click on the ‘Validate’ option.

Soon after, you will be able to see the complete status of your PAN card screen. It will clearly state whether your PAN is active or inactive.

Checking PAN status is essential because, as per the Income Tax Department rules, if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked within the stipulated time, the PAN card becomes inoperative or inactive. This may result in financial repercussions, along with a disturbance in undertaking many essential daily tasks.

The following transactions are not permitted if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked: