Dhoot Transmission shares make strong debut, Molbio Diagnostics stock lists at premium of 21% over IPO price

Mumbai:

Shares of Dhoot Transmission made a strong debut on the bourses, listing at Rs 1,200 on the BSE, a 37.77 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 871 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at Rs 1193.80 apiece, a gain of 37.06 per cent from the issue price. Similarly, Molbio Diagnostics shares made a decent debut, listing at Rs 980 on the BSE and NSE, a premium of 21.44 per cent over the issue price of Rs 807. Shares of both companies are now available for trade. As per the BSE announcement, shares are listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP ahead of listing

According to Investorgain, Molbio Diagnostics' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 120. Considering the upper price band of Rs 807, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 927, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.87 per cent.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP ahead of listing

Ahead of the listing, Dhoot Transmission's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 258. Considering the upper price band of Rs 871, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1129, reflecting a grey market premium of 29.62 per cent.

IPOs received good response from investors

While Molbio Diagnostics received 70.26 times subscription on the final day of bidding, Dhoot Transmission received 74.21 times subscription on the last day of share sale on Wednesday.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO

According to information available on the NSE, the Rs 940-crore IPO got bids for 57,32,14,536 shares against 81,58,529 shares on offer. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a whopping 186.39 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 49.80 times, and that of retail investors 12.96 times.

Ahead of the IPO, the Goa-based company raised Rs 281.5 crore from anchor investors. The point-of-care diagnostics company is backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity.

Dhoot Transmission IPO

Similarly, the Rs 3,067-crore IPO received bids for 1,85,19,71,585 shares against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 212.92 times the shares reserved for them. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 51.93 times, and that of retail investors 8.12 times.

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