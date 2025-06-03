NSE SME stock hits upper circuit despite weak market - Check details Earlier, the company announced partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. This collaboration aims to expand Cellecor's product lineup.

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown consumer electronics brand Cellecor Gadgets were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 40.75 on Tuesday, i.e. on June 3, 2025. The counter started the session at Rs 39.75 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 38.85. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 40.75. The action in the stock is seen even as the sentiment remains weak on Dalal Street. While the Sensex is trading nearly a per cent lower, Nifty is down by around 0.66 per cent today.

The positive momentum in the stock comes as the company has unveiled a premium line of QLED Smart TVs and other products in the market.

Share Price History

The counter's 52-week high is Rs 81.50, which it hit on January 8, 2025, and its 52-week low is Rs 22.07, which it hit on June 5, 2024.

The market cap of the company is Rs 887 crore.

Trading At 55% Below Its Listing Price

Despite this rise in the stock price, the counter is trading at a discount of 55.7 per cent from its debut price of Rs 92 per share on September 28, 2023. While it has dipped 13 per cent over the past month and fallen 30 per cent over the last six months, the counter has delivered a positive return of 54 per cent over the past year.

Partners With Dixon Technologies

Earlier, the company announced a partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. This collaboration aims to expand Cellecor's product lineup. Under this partnership, Dixon Technologies will manufacture a range of washing machines for Cellecor, leveraging its extensive expertise and state-of-the-art facilities.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index plunged 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent in the intraday trade, hitting a low of 80,575.09 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 fell 115.3 points to a day's low of 24,601.30.

However, in Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)