NSDL IPO closes for subscription soon: Check latest GMP and other details

The subscription window for the initial public offer of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), which opened on July 30, will close soon. The issue has received a good response from investors and has fetched 25 times the subscription on the second day of bidding at the time of writing the report. According to NSE data, the Rs 4,011 crore initial share sale received bids for 90,21,02,436 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, translating into 25.68 times subscription.

Non-institutional investors part attracted 33.63 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.24 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part fetched 52.10 times the subscription.

NSDL IPO Price Band

The price band for the initial public offering has been fixed at Rs 760 to Rs 800 per share.

NSDL IPO GMP Today

NSDL's initial public offering (IPO), as of Friday, commands a healthy grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 135. Considering the upper price band of Rs 800, the shares of National Securities Depository Ltd are expected to list at Rs 935, marking a premium of over 16.88 per cent, as per the InvestorGain website.

NSDL IPO Allotment Date

The allotment for the NSDL IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025.

NSDL Shares Listing Date

Shares of NSDL will list on both the NSE and BSE. The listing is expected on August 6.

With the listing, NSDL will become the country's second publicly traded depository after Central Depository Services (CDSL), which was listed on the NSE in 2017.

Book Running Lead Manager

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

NSDL's principal shareholders, IDBI Bank and the NSE, are required to reduce their stake in the company to comply with Sebi's rule. Currently, IDBI holds 26.10 per cent and NSE owns 24 per cent stake in NSDL, which exceeds the permissible limit.