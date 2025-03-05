NBFC Standard Capital announces additional investment to enhance operations - Details According to information available, the capital will be deployed into three focus areas, including enhancement of operational efficiency, capacity expansion and growth and profitability.

Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Standard Capital Markets has informed exchanges about additional deployment of ₹209 crore to enhance its operations.

According to an exchange filing by the company, Rs 209 crore will be deployed towards its enhancing operations. This is an addition to the previous deployment of Rs 201 crore.

"This additional investment is a key part of the company’s strategic initiatives, following the successful issuance of Rs 5 billion in non-convertible debentures (NCDs)," the company said.

"Having raised and allocated ₹5 billion, Standard Capital Markets is leveraging these funds to further strengthen its operational infrastructure, thereby positioning itself for increased returns in the upcoming quarter and enhancing its overall profitability,” the filing reads.

According to information available, the capital will be deployed into three focus areas, including enhancement of operational efficiency, capacity expansion and growth and profitability.

Last month, the company announced its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) financing sector. As part of its expansion strategy, the company said that it will begin offering financing solutions for EV batteries and electric two-wheelers. The move, it said, aligns with the company commitment to promoting sustainable transportation and supporting the growing EV market.

