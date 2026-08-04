MV Electrosystems IPO allotment expected today, here's how to check status online on NSE, BSE and latest GMP

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of MV Electrosystems Ltd has received a massive demand from investors during the three-day subscription window. On the closing day of bidding, i.e. on Monday, the issue received 188.85 times subscription. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 75.30 crore (75,30,51,278) shares against 39.87 lakh (39,87,491) shares on offer. The non-institutional investor quota was subscribed 374.58 times. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 205.42 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 90.47 times subscription. The IPO has been priced at Rs 400-425 per share. Now, all eyes are on the allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today. Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

MV Electrosystems IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘MV Electrosystems’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the MV Electrosystems IPO will be displayed on the screen.

MV Electrosystems allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (MV Electrosystems IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'Submit '.

The status of your MV Electrosystems IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.

Step 2: Select 'MV Electrosystems IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your MV Electrosystems IPO application will appear on the screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, MV Electrosystems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 98. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 523, reflecting a grey market premium of 23.06 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)