Metro Line 4 trial run begins on a 4.4 km stretch in Thane - Check stations, and other details Trial runs are also underway even as the Mogharpada depot for Metro Lines 4 and 4A remains under construction. The testing is being facilitated by temporary inspection pits beyond Gaimukh station.

Mumbai:

In a remarkable development related to the Mumbai Metro, trial runs on the 4.4 km-long stretch of Line 4 commenced on Monday. Metro Line 4 covers four stations, from Vijay Garden in Thane to Gaimukh. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the first train.

Metro Line 4

The latest development comes as part of the 32.3-km Line 4 along with the 2.8-km extension Line 4A. The total stretch runs for a distance of 35 km, covering 32 stations. The Line is set to connect Gaimukh, which falls in the eastern suburb of Thane, to Wadala in Central Mumbai. The line will ease travel for commuters travelling between Mumbai’s commercial hubs, eastern suburbs, and Thane.

CM Devendra Fadnavis stressed how the new metro line will cut the travel time, adding, “Once fully operational and connected to Line 11 (Wadala–CSMT), the corridor will stretch 58 km, becoming India’s longest elevated metro line, expected to carry over 21 lakh passengers daily.”

Fadnavis added, “Maximum work will be completed by next year’s end. The Rs 16,000-crore project will run eight-coach trains, with a 45-hectare depot under construction at Mogharpada to serve Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11. Temporary arrangements near Gaimukh have been made for trial operations.”

Notably, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who is also the MMRDA chairman, referred to the development as ‘historic,’ saying, “With all metro phases operational by the end of next year, residents will have seamless connectivity to Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, and other planned metro corridors.”

More Trail Runs Underway

Moreover, trial runs are also underway even as the Mogharpada depot for Metro Lines 4 and 4A remains under construction. The testing is being facilitated by temporary inspection pits beyond Gaimukh station.

After its integration with Metro Line 11, the corridor will create a seamless 58-km elevated stretch, linking Thane with Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and the main city.