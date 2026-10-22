Markets extend decline for third consecutive session, Sensex falls 460 points, Nifty below 22,700

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their decline for a third consecutive session amid elevated crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 460.30 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 73,249.39. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 73,720.83 and a low of 73,005.11, gyrating 715.72 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 123.70 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 22,687.65. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the red. The BSE MidCap Select Index fell 126.26 points, or 0.74 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 80.61 points, or 0.94 per cent.

Rupee traded weak

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded weak, declining around 30 paise to 94.81, as crude oil prices remained above USD 110 and weak sentiment in secondary markets weighed on the currency.