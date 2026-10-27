Jio Platforms IPO listing date in focus post allotment of shares, check latest grey market premium

The listing date of Reliance Industries-backed digital services company Jio Platforms is in focus, as the initial public offering (IPO) allotment status has been finalised. Investors who applied for the public issue can check the details online on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE and Kfin Technologies. Jio Platforms' public issue closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore in an unprecedented response to the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company.

Jio Platforms IPO listing date

Shares of the digital services major are scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on October 28, 2026. Jio Platforms shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the Jio Platforms IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 244 today. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1,119, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,363, reflecting a grey market premium of 21.81 per cent.