Market Opening Bell: Sensex sheds over 200 points, Nifty near 24,050, SBIN top loser

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, amid mixed global cues, with crude oil prices continuing to rise. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 208.84 points or 0.27 per cent to start the session at 77,094.79, the Nifty fell 42.8 points to open at 24,049.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,303.63 and the Nifty 50 at 24,092.70. However, the broader indices traded slightly in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 20.29 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 46.04 points or 0.57 per cent, to trade at 8,172.08.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, TCS, NTPC, Adani Ports, and BEL were in green with L&T leading the pack by gaining 0.42 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Eternal, Indigo, Axis Bank and Trent were in the red, with SBIN the top loser, falling over 1,24 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,556 stocks advancing against 772 stocks declining on the NSE. 124 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a drop of 2.5 points at 24,090.50, compared to the previous close of 24,093. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,151.48 crore on April 27. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided partial support by purchasing equities worth Rs 4,123.92 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mixed as crude oil prices continue to rise. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 502.36 points or 0.83 per cent to trade at 60,035, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 183.65 points or 0.71 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 65.21 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down 2.87 points or 0.07 per cent.