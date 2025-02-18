Market Opening Bell: Sensex down 250 points, all major sectors in red except IT Market Opening Bell: Most of the IT stocks opened in green with Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and Sun Pharma being the biggest gainers in early trade.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened with a gain of 31.98 points or 0.04 per cent at 76,028.80 and the NSE Nifty was up 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent at 22,960.80 in the opening trade. However, the Sensex declined over 250 points at around 10:22 am.

Most of the IT stocks opened in green with Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and Sun Pharma being the biggest gainers in early trade. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and NTPC were the biggest laggards.

According to NSE data, around 526 shares advanced, 1,804 declined, and 65 remained unchanged.

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, hinted at a muted start for the Nifty 50 index. At 8:15 AM, Gift Nifty traded in the green at 23,000.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 264.45 points or 0.68 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 1.96 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher, with South Korea’s Kospi rising 0.58 per cent. Eyes are on whether China and Hong Kong's stock markets will continue on a bull run, with Chinese stocks outperforming Japan, US and India markets so far this year.



How did individual sectors perform?

Almost all the major Nifty sectoral indices were in red except Nifty IT. The Nifty Auto Index was down by 0.49 per cent and reached 21,843.35. Similarly, the Nifty Realty Index was down by 1.10 per cent, at 822.40 and The Nifty FMCG Index declined 0.36 per cent and reached 52,897.55.

Stock Markets on Monday

Earlier on Monday, stock markets snapped the eight-day losing run in a volatile session with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 57 points on the back of value buying in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Helped by fag-end buying, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 57.65 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 75,996.86. During the day, the barometer tanked 644.

45 points or 0.84 per cent to 75,294.76.

The NSE Nifty rebounded 30.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 22,959.50.