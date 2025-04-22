Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend gain for 6th day Market Closing Bell: From the Sensex firms, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, and Eternal were the biggest gainers.

Bulls continue to run on Dalal Street as benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the sixth straight day on Tuesday, i.e. April 22, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59 points. Earlier in the day, it surged 415.8 points to touch the high of 79,824.30.

The NSE Nifty climbed 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 24,167.25.

From the Sensex firms, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, and Eternal were the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Bajaj FinServ were among the laggards.

Among sectors, the Realty index rallied over 2 per cent, while selective IT stocks saw intraday profit-taking. Technically, after an early morning intraday rally, the market witnessed some selling pressure at higher levels.

"We believe that the current market texture is bullish but overbought, hence range-bound activity is likely to continue in the near future. For day traders, 24100/79400 and 24000/79000 will act as key support zones, while 24250-24350/79800-80000 could serve as key resistance areas for the bulls. However, if the index falls below 24000/79000, sentiment could change. Traders may prefer to exit their long positions below this level," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

The good thing about the market is that it has maintained its optimism despite negative global cues related to Trump-Fed tensions.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,970.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The RBI's relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines, which are anticipated to enhance credit growth, boosted the finance sector. Foreign inflows have remained consistent for the fourth consecutive day, driven by a weakening dollar and competitive valuations. Additionally, domestic macroeconomic conditions are improving, with declining inflation and rising expectations of further rate cuts by the RBI, which are likely to lower costs and stimulate demand. These factors are expected to support corporate earnings in FY26," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.