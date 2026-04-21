Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty continue positive momentum amid hopes for progress in Iran-US peace talks

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued their positive momentum for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with Sensex surging 753.03 points to close with a gain of nearly 1 per cent and broader Nifty ending 211.75 points higher following a drop in crude oil prices and hopes for progress in Iran-US peace talks and supportive global cues. During the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 846.78 points or 1.07 per cent to 79,367.08. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 211.75 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 24,576.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers.

Indigo, Powergrid and Eternal emerged as the top gainers within the Nifty pack. On the flip side, Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank bore the brunt of the selling pressure, ending the day as the top laggards.

Broad-based rally

On the sectoral front, the rally was broad-based, with all sectors closing in the green except CPSE, which ended marginally lower.

"Realty stocks led the gains, advancing more than 2 per cent, followed by FMCG and banking stocks - both private and public sector - which rose around 1.5 per cent, reflecting improving consumer and credit sentiment. Media, tourism, financials, as well as small- and mid-cap indices, all gained over 1 per cent, underscoring the breadth of the advance," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Asian markets ended higher

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher. Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended marginally lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,059.93 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.



On Monday, the Sensex closed marginally up, by 26.76 points or 0.03 per cent, at 78,520.30. The Nifty edged up 11.30 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 24,364.85.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)