Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 295 points higher, Nifty tops 24,450 amid foreign inflows

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended Friday's session in the green. The Sensex slipped 252.19 points from the day's high to settle at 80,796.84, a gain of 294.85 points or 0.37 per cent from the previous close of 80,501.99. The Nifty 50 ended the session at 24,461.15, 114.45 points or 0.47 per cent higher than the previous close. During the day, it climbed 179.7 points or 0.73 per cent to 24,526.40. The Nifty had closed at 24,346.70 in the last session on Friday. It was a stock market holiday on Thursday, i.e. on May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, the market has sustained its positive momentum, though the level of optimism has decreased.

"Continued foreign inflows and record GST collections in April indicate resilience in economic activity, fostering mild hopefulness. A weak dollar and a decline in oil prices have further bolstered FII sentiment. However, the market's momentum is moderating, with action shifting from broad-based movements to stock and sector-specific trends based on results. Over the past month, the broad market has recouped more than 50% of the losses incurred during the consolidation period from September 2024 to March 2025. Q4 results to date have been sluggish, and there is a thin layer of caution due to border tensions, which could have a short-term impact on the market," he added.

The broader markets too ended in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 1.81 per cent to 54,675.10 points and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surging 1.02 per cent to 16,609.90 points at the end of the session.

From the Sensex 30 pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers, with Adani Ports zooming over 6.29 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards, with Kotak Mahindra falling 4.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) injected Rs 2,769.81 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,290.49 crore, according to exchange data.