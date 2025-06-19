Market Closing Bell: Sensex down 83 points, Nifty ends choppy session below 24,800 Market Closing Bell: Sensex down 83 points, Nifty ends choppy session below 24,800

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, remained muted on Thursday, June 19, 2025, as cautious sentiment spread across the globe, driven by concerns over tension in the Middle East and potential involvement of the United States in the conflict. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 82.79 points or 0.10 per cent, settling at 81,361.87. During the day, it touched a high of 81,583.94 and a low of Rs 81,191.04. The 50-share NSE Nifty couldn't hold the 24,800 mark and fell around 18.80 to end the session at 24,793.25.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were the biggest gainers, with Mahindra & Mahindra gaining over 1.69 per cent. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, and State Bank of India were in the laggards.