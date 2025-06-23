Market Closing Bell: Sensex dips 511 points, Nifty below 25,000, IT stocks drag Market Closing Bell: According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,940.70 crore on Thursday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) booked profits worth Rs 3,049.88 crore.

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, dropped on Monday, June 23, 2025, to end the session in the red, dragged by concerns over the ongoing tension in the Middle East region as the United States enters the Iran-Israel conflict. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 511.38 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 82,408.17. During the day, it touched a low of 81,476.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty too declined 140.50 points to slip below the psychological support level of the 25,000 mark. It ended the session at 24,971.90.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Trent, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers, with Trent gaining over 3.61 per cent. On the other hand, Infosys, Larsen & Turbo, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards with Infosys falling 2.29 per cent.

According to experts, today's dip reflects a cautious investor sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"The market decline was primarily driven by the heightened conflict between Iran and Israel, further intensified by the United States’ military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which raised concerns over global economic stability and risk appetite among investors," said Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Despite this fall, defensive sectors like India Defence and Media outperformed, gaining nearly 2 per cent and 4 per cent respectively, as investors sought safe havens amid uncertainty.

Key gainers included Bharat Electronics and Trent, with Bharat Electronics hitting a 52-week high, while major IT and auto stocks such as Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top losers.

