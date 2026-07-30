Juniper Green Energy IPO now open for subscription, check status and latest GMP

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy is now open for subscription. The price band of Rs 214-225 per equity share has been fixed for the Rs 1,800 crore public issue. The issue comprises an entirely fresh issue of 8 crore equity shares. Ahead of the IPO, the Gurugram-based company has mobilised Rs 539.4 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Nippon India Mutual Fund. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Wednesday, the company allotted 2.4 crore equity shares to 31 funds at Rs 225 apiece, the upper end of the price band. The anchor book saw participation from a mix of domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign investors.

Juniper Green Energy IPO subscription status

The IPO has received a muted response so far, with bids for 27,75,960 shares against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of over 5 per cent. The retail investor portion (RII) was subscribed 8 per cent, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was booked 3 per cent as of 1 pm.

Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment date

The three-day subscription window will close on August 3, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 4.

Juniper Green Energy IPO listing date

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 6.

Juniper Green Energy develops, builds and operates utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage projects across India.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Juniper Green Energy's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 12. Considering the upper price band of Rs 225, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 237, reflecting a grey market premium of 5.33 per cent.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

Meanwhile, MV Electrosystems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 105. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 530, reflecting a grey market premium of 24.71 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)