IT stock under Rs 50 in focus post update on AI-powered multilingual complaint-recording application

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus during today's trading session amid a rally in benchmark equity indices, with the Sensex and Nifty rallying, driven by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and lower crude oil prices. The stock opened the trading session in the green on the BSE at Rs 21.69, up from the previous close of Rs 21.45. Amid heavy trading volume, the stock gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 22.39, up Rs 0.94, or 4.38 per cent, from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in the green at Rs 21.96, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,653.77 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The action in the stock comes after the company announced the successful deployment of 'Artificial Intelligence-CopWriter' for Hyderabad City Police. 'AI-CopWriter' has been described by the Hyderabad City Police as India's first AI-powered multilingual complaint-recording application - developed by the Company in collaboration with the IT Cell of Hyderabad City Police.

"Language should never stand between a citizen and justice. With AI-CopWriter, it no longer will,” the Commissioner of Police said at the launch.

What is AI-CopWriter

AI-CopWriter enables a citizen to narrate a complaint in their mother tongue, which the application transcribes and translates into a complete First Information Report (FIR) draft within seconds, across ten major Indian languages with automatic language detection.

It operates within the lawful processes of the police and is designed with record-integrity and attribution safeguards, including tamper-evident documentation and officer attribution on every record. According to the company, AI-CopWriter operates within the lawful processes of the police and is designed with record-integrity and attribution safeguards.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a strong return of 394.36 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 25.76 per cent in three years and 80.50 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 3.35 per cent, compared with an 8.02 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 3.08 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)